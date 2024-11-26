Two People Wounded In Kherson Suburb As Result Of Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 27-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman were in the village of Kindiyka, a suburb of Kherson, as a result of a Russian UAV attack.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

“At noon, a Russian UAV attacked two people in Kindiyka. As a result of the drone dropping ammunition, a 27-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds to his arm and leg. A 60-year-old woman was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to her lower leg,” the statement said.

It is noted that the were taken to the hospital.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, a 63-year-old man, a 53-year-old woman and a 57-year-old woman were injured in a Russian drone attack on a car in Kherson.

In the village of Veletenske, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a 65-year-old cyclist.