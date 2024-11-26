(MENAFN) This past week in the Ukraine conflict saw intensified combat, with Russian forces making significant gains in both the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Kursk region. The Russian Defense reported numerous artillery and air strikes targeting Ukrainian positions in areas like Malaya Loknya, Aleksandria, and Sverdlikovo, among others. Heavy fighting occurred in Kursk’s western sector, with Russian taking partial control of the village of Daryno and targeting Ukrainian supply routes.



The Russian military is likely to push further southeast towards Sverdlikovo, a key logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. If captured, Ukrainian troops would be left with limited supply routes. Reports suggest that over 35,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured in the Kursk offensive, with significant losses of tanks and armored vehicles.



In the Donbass region, active fighting continued with Russian forces advancing towards Kurakhovo, the last major Ukrainian stronghold south of Pokrovsk. Russian troops also expanded their control to several surrounding villages, pushing Ukrainian forces into a narrow pocket. Russian forces have also made progress in the Vremevka Ledge area, previously a focal point of Ukrainian counteroffensives.



Meanwhile, Russia unveiled a new hypersonic missile system in a ballistic strike on the Yuzhmash plant in Dnipro, known for producing military and aerospace components. The strike used a high-speed missile with multiple warheads, marking a significant development in Russia’s military capabilities.

