UK sends additional long-range missiles to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The UK has secretly supplied Ukraine with additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles, as Kiev's stockpiles were running low, sources told Bloomberg. The deliveries were made prior to the joint approval by the UK, US, and France for Ukraine to launch strikes deep into Russian territory. These missiles, which arrived in Ukraine weeks ago, have been kept under wraps for operational security reasons. The British Defense declined to comment on the details but reaffirmed its steadfast support for Ukraine.



The Storm Shadow missile, which has a range of over 250km, has been used by Ukraine in on Russian territories, including Kursk. Moscow has strongly opposed such strikes, arguing that they effectively make NATO a direct participant in the conflict. In response, Russia tested its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile on a Ukrainian military facility, signaling its readiness to escalate retaliation against countries facilitating Ukraine’s attacks.

MENAFN26112024000045015687ID1108927222