(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela grapples with a severe shortage following a devastating explosion at a key facility. The incident has crippled the nation's propane production, threatening the daily lives of millions.



The Muscar gas complex in Monagas state suffered a catastrophic blast on November 11. This facility once supplied nearly half the country with cooking gas. In the aftermath, propane output has plunged by a staggering 97%.



Experts estimate repairs could take up to four months. This prolonged downtime poses a significant threat to Venezuela's security. Most citizens rely on propane for cooking and other household needs.



Vice President Delcy Rodríguez blamed the incident on extremists. She claimed they targeted "the heart of the country's natural gas system." Authorities have detained at least 11 individuals. Rodríguez labeled it a plot to undermine Venezuela 's economy.



However, insiders paint a different picture. Sources familiar with repair efforts at Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) facilities tell a different story. They attribute the fire to years of underinvestment and poor maintenance.







The explosion damaged critical infrastructure. It burned a key collector and caused secondary damage to chemical tanks, controllers, and other systems. These sources requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the information.

Venezuela's Oil and Gas Crisis

Venezuela's oil production has hit its lowest point in 80 years. The country once pumped over 3 million barrels per day. Now, it struggles to maintain even a fraction of that output.



The blast will significantly impact the domestic cooking gas supply and other products. Francisco Monaldi, an energy policy expert, warns of widespread disruptions. These include interruptions to oil upgrading and refining operations.



Several states are taking preemptive measures. Táchira, Barinas, and Nueva Esparta are rationing supplies and restricting sales. They anticipate a prolonged propane shortage.



In addition, the gas shortage affects various industries. Iron, aluminum, and cement plants face operational challenges. Even the power grid feels the strain of this energy crisis.



A separate incident on November 10 compounds the problem. A fire at a petroleum coke plant in the Jose Petrochemical Complex hinders diesel production. This has led to long queues at gas stations in major cities.



Margarita Island residents face recurring blackouts lasting up to 20 hours. Two power plants on the island have run out of diesel and gas.



Before the November 11 explosion, Venezuela's natural gas production totaled 3.7 million cubic feet per day. Post-accident, production fell by 47%. The government has not released official data on the country's gas production and supply.

MENAFN26112024007421016031ID1108927135