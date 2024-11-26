Scholz Explains Why Germany“Has No Right” To Transfer Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promises to continue a“cautious course on the issue of war and peace” if re-elected as head of government.

He said this on the air of the Heute Journal program on ZDF TV channel, Ukrinform reports.

According to the politician, the war in Europe is a topic of great concern to many German citizens, including him.“And in such a war, you need to think carefully about how to be smart, how to act carefully... act wisely when it comes to war and peace,” Scholz emphasized.

He is frankly irritated that for almost three years there have been statements that something has not been done enough, something else needs to be done, and it is often hardly noticed that Germany under Scholz's leadership has long been the main provider of assistance to Ukraine.

The chancellor reiterated that he believes that precisely because Germany is Kyiv's biggest and most reliable supporter, it has no right to do certain things, such as transfer long-range missiles and allow targets in Russia to be hit with German weapons already transferred.

“I think that this course is supported by the majority of citizens, and this will only be possible if I continue to represent it,” Scholz said, promising that he would not deviate from this course, no matter what reproaches he was accused of.

He argued that Germany is not only not a nuclear power, but is a large country in the center of Europe that should“weigh very carefully what it does.”

Commenting on his recent call to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which has been the subject of criticism, Scholz reiterated that“it was responsible and necessary to call Putin.” The German politician noted that he had called the Russian leader in 2022, and it was never a friendly conversation, as it was this time.“But you have to speak in order to be heard,” Scholz emphasized, adding that it was important for him to prove that Putin should not count on Germany to stop supporting Ukraine.

The German Prime Minister also reiterated that Russia should be at the negotiating table in the future.

When the moderator remarked that Scholz was campaigning“on Ukraine's back,” Scholz strongly disagreed and said:“It's shameful.”

As reported, the day before, on November 25, the leadership of the Social Democratic Party officially nominated Olaf Scholz as a candidate for the chancellor's post in the upcoming elections, which are due to take place in late February if the Bundestag passes a no-confidence motion against the government in December.