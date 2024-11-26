Israel’s deadly onslaught in southern Gaza kill over 4 Palestinians

(MENAFN) At least four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli on Monday in southern Gaza, as Israel continued its offensive in the northern part of the enclave. The attack targeted the Musabeh area in northern Rafah, resulting in additional injuries to several others, according to a medical source.



Israeli artillery also shelled the northern side of the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, causing further injuries. These strikes are part of an ongoing Israeli military operation that has involved demolitions of Palestinian homes in northern towns such as Jabalia and Beit Lahia.



Since October 5, Israel has carried out a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza, which it claims is aimed at preventing Hamas from regrouping. However, Palestinians argue that the Israeli forces are seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents. The offensive has left the region in a dire humanitarian crisis.



With no humanitarian aid allowed into northern Gaza, including food, medicine, and fuel, the population is facing severe shortages. More than 2,000 people have reportedly been killed since the operation began, with health authorities calling for urgent medical supplies. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, has appealed for the entry of medical equipment to support hospitals in the region.

MENAFN26112024000045015839ID1108926511