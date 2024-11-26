Families of victims of October 7 Hamas attack demand justice

(MENAFN) As the families of of the October 7 Hamas attack, we acknowledge the immense grief and anger that can lead to a desire for revenge. However, it is neither morally nor strategically sound for vengeance to become the foundation of a national war strategy. Unfortunately, we find ourselves in a position where the international community must now recognize what has been clear to us: under Netanyahu’s leadership, the promise of security has devolved into a campaign of revenge, resulting in war crimes, starvation, and ethnic cleansing, while the expansion of settlements in the West Bank continues unabated.



The prime minister and his ministers are perpetuating the bloodshed of both Israelis and Palestinians for the sake of political survival and flawed ideologies. It seems as though the lives of the kidnapped and soldiers are deemed expendable, and Gaza’s population must suffer as punishment. But why? No answer can justify this.



The recent action by the International Criminal Court, issuing arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, exposes the moral and leadership crisis Israel is facing. Whether these warrants hold legal weight or not, it is evident that a government that has weakened Israel's judicial system, failed to take responsibility for the October 7 disaster, silenced internal critics, and dismissed external criticism as anti-Semitism, must face international examination.



We must focus not only on avenging the deaths of our loved ones but on building a future where such tragedies are prevented. The suffering of children in Gaza, and displaced children in Israel, will not lead to peace. The policies of Israel's government and military over the past year have failed to deliver security or progress toward a resolution. Instead, they have fueled further violence and bloodshed.

