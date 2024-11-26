Israeli officials report that three individuals were injured

(MENAFN) Israeli officials reported on Tuesday that three individuals were injured, and a building in Nahariya was damaged following a rocket attack from Hezbollah in Lebanon. Initial reports from the Israeli ambulance service indicated two injuries, one serious, but later confirmed the toll had increased to three. Several vehicles in the city were also damaged by the rockets.



The Israeli military stated that around ten rockets were launched from Lebanon towards the western Galilee, with some intercepted by air defense systems. Videos captured the Israeli air defenses attempting to shoot down the missiles over Nahariya, as sirens sounded in multiple towns near the Lebanese border.



According to "Al Jazeera Net," Hezbollah issued over 20 statements on Monday, claiming responsibility for rocket attacks and drone strikes targeting cities such as Nahariya. These strikes coincide with ongoing Israeli air raids on southern Beirut and other regions of Lebanon, as reports suggest a ceasefire agreement may soon be reached to end the escalation.



Israeli news channel 14 reported that all fronts are on high alert, with security officials predicting more missile strikes in the next 24 hours. An Israeli official confirmed that the government is expected to decide on a ceasefire with Hezbollah later that evening. The White House also affirmed that a ceasefire deal is close.



In Lebanon, the Israeli airstrikes on Monday caused 31 fatalities and left 64 injured, according to the Ministry of Health. Most casualties were reported in southern Lebanon, with some in the east. Since the conflict began in October 2023, more than 3,800 people have been killed in Lebanon, with the majority of deaths occurring since September. In Israel, 82 soldiers and 47 civilians have died over the past 13 months.

