BREAKING: Gary Gensler To Resign On January 20, Details

(MENAFN- eTrendy Stock) Gary Gensler, Chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has announced that he will step down from his position on January 20, coinciding with the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump.

During his tenure, Gary Gensler has been a controversial figure in shaping the SEC's approach to regulatory issues, particularly within the sector. Under his leadership, the commission took an aggressive stance on digital assets, pushing for stricter oversight and enforcement actions.

Gary Gensler Resigns

During his campaign, President-elect Trump pledged to replace Gensler, criticizing the SEC's regulatory policies, particularly regarding the crypto industry. Gensler's decision to step down aligns with the transition of power and marks the end of a contentious period of regulatory activity for the commission.

Gensler said on X the following:

The crypto community reacted with no less than joy, as Gary Gensler has long been a controversial figure in the crypto space, mostly due to this radical stance on crypto-related matters.

Gensler's resignation comes a few days after a coalition of eighteen U.S. states filed a lawsuit against the SEC and Gary Gensler, alleging overreach in the agency's enforcement actions against the cryptocurrency industry.

The states involved in the lawsuit include Nebraska, Tennessee, Wyoming, Kentucky, West Virginia, Iowa, Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, and Montana, among others. The complaint accuses the SEC of exceeding its authority by attempting to regulate the crypto sector without explicit authorization from Congress.

The lawsuit states:

The Blockchain Association reports that SEC enforcement actions have cost cryptocurrency firms $426 million in litigation expenses since 2021. Critics within the industry have pointed to the agency's lack of a clear regulatory framework for digital assets as a significant barrier to innovation and growth in the United States.

Several candidates have been presented as a replacement for Gensler once Trump takes power, including several crypto-friendly figures.