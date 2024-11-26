This Dividend Stock Has Been Rallying Since Trump's Election Win

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Many investors have been buying up after former U.S. President Donald won this month's election. The already hot continues to soar higher and some stocks are doing much better than others. Oil and stocks have been performing particularly well as a is likely going to be much friendlier to the than a government would have been.

And it's not just U.S. stocks which will benefit from this trend. As there's more throughput and oil production in North America, many top Canadian stocks will surge as well. One stock to watch out for is Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB). The Canadian pipeline giant has been doing well of late with its share price closing at just over $60 last week. It has risen by more than 8% since Trump's election win on Nov. 5 and this could be the start of a much larger rally ahead.

Enbridge is one of the safest Canadian dividend stocks to own and with a yield of 6%, it offers a mouthwatering payout for investors. But now, under potentially more attractive industry conditions, there could be room for the stock to rise by even more in the months and weeks ahead. Enbridge is trading at 21 times its trailing profits and that's even with its shares rallying by 27% since the start of the year.

For long-term investors, Enbridge can be a stellar investment to hang on to for its continued dividend growth and the stability which it offers, making it an ideal option to put into your tax-free savings account for years.