Stocks In Play

11/26/2024 12:28:36 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/25/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Cenovus energy Inc. : Announced today it will exercise its right to redeem the Company's 4.689% Series 3 Preferred Shares on December 31, 2024. All 10 million Series 3 Preferred Shares outstanding will be redeemed at the price of $25.00 per share, for an aggregate amount payable to holders of $250 million, less required withholdings, if any, funded primarily from cash on hand. Cenovus Energy Inc.
shares T are trading down $0.05 at $22.57.
