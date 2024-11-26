Stocks In Play

(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11/25/2024 - 9:54 AM EST - Cenovus Inc. : Announced today it will exercise its right to redeem the Company's 4.689% Series 3 Preferred Shares on December 31, 2024. All 10 million Series 3 Preferred Shares outstanding will be redeemed at the price of $25.00 per share, for an aggregate amount payable to holders of $250 million, less required withholdings, if any, funded primarily from cash on hand. Cenovus Energy Inc. shares T are trading down $0.05 at $22.57.



