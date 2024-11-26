Watch Dell, Crowdstrike, Best Buy, HP, And Workday

(MENAFN- Baystreet) The third-quarter season continues this week. In the sector, watch Dell (DELL) when it reports results on Tuesday. Shares bottomed at around $91 in the summer. The uptrend continued, with the stock adding 6.15% last week.

Expect Dell to update with a bullish outlook for 2025. Customers may shift purchases from Super Micro Computer (SMCI). In addition, PC sales growth and flat sequential server growth should lift Dell's overall results.

CrowdStrike (CRWD), which also reports on Tuesday, almost erased the post-summer selloff. Closing at $372.26 last week, the cybersecurity firm will likely report minimal losses related to the outage. Investors expect the company to report growth in annual recurring revenue, higher platform adoption, and a decline in churn.

Quarterly results from Best Buy (BBY) will provide investors on the health of the consumer electronics market.

HP Inc. (HPQ), whose shares are trading in the $36 - $38.50 range, will give investors an update on the progress of the PC sales recovery. The firm needs to forecast steady computer sales in FY 2025.

Workday (WDAY) is one of 13 top picks from Scotiabank in the software-service stock list. When it reports results, the company should report an update on the benefits of AI in winning contracts. Scotia also has a bullish rating on ServiceNow (NOW), Monday (MNDY), and Autodesk (ADSK).

