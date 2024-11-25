Kuwait Deplores Israeli Occupation Ban Of UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait vehemently condemned on Monday Israeli legislation banning the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) action in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Kuwait's attachأ© Razan Aziz Al-Daihani announced this in a speech she delivered in the eighth exceptional session of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Executive Council on supporting the agency's educational activities in Palestine.

Al-Daihani stressed Kuwait's strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli occupation's step against UNRWA.

She emphasized that Kuwait would continue backing all UN agencies, including UNRWA, affirming the need of international concerted efforts of multilateral world governance system of which UNRWA is an "integrated part".

This act is part of a chain of Israeli occupation violations that runs counter to international law, international humanitarian law and international resolutions, she noted.

Al-Daihani called on the international community to necessarily and decisively face Israeli occupation plots aiming to eradicate UNRWA and its efforts which support Palestinians.

The session was held upon a request from some member states of UNESCO Executive Council to support continuing UNRWA educational activities. (end)

