Israeli Occupation Strikes Wound Two Civilians In Syria's Homs

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- At least two people were wounded by Israeli bombing at Qusayr in Syria's countryside of Homs, near Lebanon's border, Syrian authorities said Monday. At 9:00 pm Israeli occupation launched an air raid from Lebanese territories targeting a border crossing between Syria and Lebanon at Qusayr, Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) said, citing a military source. The attack also led to material losses, it added. (end) amn

