Claigan Webinar - Global Tour Of PFAS Regulation - The Current And Near Term Status Of PFAS Regulation
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - On December 4,
Claigan Environmental Inc. ( ) will be presenting a webinar explaining the current PFAS regulation worldwide.
Claigan's webinar will also crystal ball on what is in store in the future.
PFAS regulation, pushed by both the UN Stockholm convention and public opinion, has expanded dramatically over the recent years.
However, advocacy by industry has re-opened the conversation, in particular regarding the safety of fluoropolymers versus the water soluble PFAS salts commonly making headlines in the media.
Key topics will include:
PFAS in the EU
PFAS in the US
PFAS in Canada
PFAS in Australia, Japan, and Singapore
Changes in the UN Stockholm Convention on PFAS
Expectations for the future
Note - due to the expected demand, there will be two (2) webinars scheduled on December 4.
Webinars - Global Tour of
PFAS Regulation
Date: 4 December 2024
Time: 10am and 2pm
Duration:
1 hour including Q&A
To
Register:
10am -
2pm -
or on Claigan's Website at /webinars
About Claigan Environmental ( )
Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials compliance (consulting and testing).
Claigan has tested thousands of products for PFAS, Section 71, REACH, POP, TSCA, Prop 65, and related global compliance. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory, expert consultancy, and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility.
At Claigan, our philosophy is simple: More Results, Less Journey.
