Customised Early Warning Systems Essential For Strengthening Disaster Resilience In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) BAKU, Azerbaijan – Caribbean countries stand to benefit significantly from early warning systems (EWS) that are tailored to the unique geographic, demographic, and infrastructural factors of each island. By designing and customising these systems to address the specific challenges and needs of individual nations, disaster risk management and resilience can be enhanced, ensuring that each country is better prepared to respond effectively to natural hazards.

A high-level panel of experts explored the ideas in a discussion on Strengthening Hydro-meteorological & Early Warning Systems in the Caribbean during COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. The panel emphasised the critical role of early warning systems in mitigating the impacts of climate change, particularly the increasing intensity of hurricanes and other extreme weather events. The experts also highlighted the need for a long-term, sustainable strategy focused on building resilience at both national and regional levels.

In 2022, the United Nations launched Early Warnings for All , an initiative designed to ensure that everyone is protected from hazardous weather, water, or climate events through life-saving early warning systems by the end of 2027. In this vein, the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) has been working with regional and international partners to strengthen the region's disaster risk management capacity, providing technical assistance and financial support for the development of robust early warning systems.

Therese Turner-Jones, CDB's vice president of operations (Ag), noted the importance of incorporating the unique characteristics of each island into the design of EWS in the Region to reduce loss of life and property, and enhance preparedness for climate-related disasters.

“Early warning systems are just like having a smoke alarm in your home when something bad is about to happen. It is important for countries to recognise that the system must be country-specific because the islands of the Caribbean, while sharing commonalities, also have distinct features. While there is a lot of homogeneity, there are also many idiosyncratic features. For example, Grenada with the Grenadines, the Bahamas with family islands, and Guyana with indigenous communities that are remote. We need to design systems that can reach everyone,” said Turner-Jones .

Elizabeth Riley, executive director of the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), highlighted the significance of standardised tools, deeper understanding of risk and the need for strong national and regional policy frameworks, that take into account gender considerations.

“Early warning systems are people centred and are about keeping people safe. These systems must be grounded in strong governance and require coordination among multiple actors at both the national and regional levels. We have worked extensively on developing policies and legislative frameworks for early warning systems in the region,” explained Riley.

Other panelists in the discussion underscored the need for a sustainable, long-term approach that goes beyond addressing immediate hazards and emphasised the importance of stronger partnerships, improved financing mechanisms, better data systems, and more integrated approaches to disaster risk management and climate adaptation.

John Harding, head of the Climate Risk and Early Warning System Secretariat (CREWS) of the World Meteorological Organization, pointing to the responsibility of national governments for issuing warnings, stressed the need for long-term financing solutions, noting that current funding mechanisms often rely on short-term, project-based approaches.

“We need better financing solutions to ensure these systems are not just reactive but proactive in addressing the growing climate risks. Technological advances, such as mobile alerts, are making these systems more effective and accessible, but we need continued support to bridge the financing gap,” said Harding .

Edalmi Pinelo, chief climate change officer at ministry of sustainable development and climate change in Belize, shared insights into the country's ongoing efforts to strengthen disaster preparedness through its participation in the Green Climate Fund . She emphasised the importance of improving disaster knowledge and ensuring public outreach.

“In Belize, we are focusing on prevention and preparedness, integrating climate change education into our school systems to equip future generations with the knowledge to adapt,” said Penelo .

CDB was recently upgraded by the GCF to support projects up to USD250 million. The bank has supported implementation of EWS in countries across the region and has indicated its interested in supporting more following the upgrade by the GCF.

The post Customised early warning systems essential for strengthening disaster resilience in the Caribbean appeared first on Caribbean News Global .