J&K Doctors Sound Alarm Over NEET PG Quota Cut

Several doctors warned that reducing the open merit quota to 38.5% could have serious repercussions and could ultimately lead to the decline of the healthcare system in the region.

“What is the point of keeping reserved seats in NEET PG (MD/MS) if the individual is already financially independent as a doctor? This doesn't justify the policy and reflects poorly on the healthcare system in the country,” said Dr Saif, a local physician.“MD/MS seats should be open to all candidates.”

He questioned the fairness of reserving seats for individuals who already benefited from reservations during their undergraduate education.“If a student has received a reservation for an undergraduate course and is now on equal footing with other general category students, why should they be eligible for reserved seats in PG courses?” he asked.

Another doctor said,“Out of 293 MD/MS seats, 113 are reserved for open merit doctors, which undermines merit and hard work. The competition should be equal, as every student receives the same education during the MBBS course, making such reservations unfair.”

Doctors said that the NEET PG 2024 open merit quota has fallen from 75% in 2019 to under 40%.“If MBBS education doesn't uplift a candidate, what will? This is damaging our premier medical institutions,” one doctor said.

He said that excessive reservation is leading to the decline of healthcare in the region.“Undeserving candidates are getting MBBS seats, completing MD/MS, becoming consultants, and even securing promotions out of turn-all thanks to the reservation system,” he added.

Another doctor expressed concern over the alarming decrease in open merit seats, saying,“The open merit seats for NEET PG admissions have been slashed from 75% in 2019 to a mere 38.5% in 2024. Moreover, 50% of seats are already occupied by the All India Quota. What's left for open merit candidates?”

He criticised the situation, saying that a candidate with an All India rank of 91,000 might secure a branch that a 350-rank student from J&K cannot, leading to unfair outcomes and a decline in the quality of healthcare.

“Competent doctors should be in leadership positions. But when reservation-based selections lead to unqualified individuals becoming professors or receiving out-of-turn promotions, it harms the entire sector,” the doctor added.

The doctors also raised concerns over the application of the Economic Weaker Section (EWS) category, questioning how individuals earning over one lakh per month can qualify for selection as professors or associate professors in the EWS category.

“There should be no compromise when it comes to healthcare. Doctors coming in through reservation schemes often lack the necessary skills, which will have long-term negative effects on the health sector and the legacy of our medical institutions,” they added.

The doctors have called on the government to review the reservation policy, urging that only those who genuinely need it should benefit. They suggested that candidates who gain UG seats through reservation but fail to secure a PG seat in open merit should consider joining as medical officers in underserved areas, based on their reservation benefits.

The medical professionals have appealed to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Health Minister Sakina Itoo to urgently address their concerns.

