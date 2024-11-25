HC Cracks Whip On J & K Govt Over Arms License Scam
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has expressed outrage over the government's failure to grant prosecution sanctions in the infamous Arms License Scam. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Tashi Rabstan and Justice M.A. Chowdhary has given the government a one-month ultimatum to file status reports indicating the steps taken to grant prosecution sanctions.
The court's ire was sparked by the CBI's revelation that several IAS officers and others involved in the scam have not been granted prosecution sanctions despite the agency's repeated requests. The court observed that it appears that the prosecution sanctions are being granted on a selective basis, with influential bureaucrats being let off the hook.
The CBI has found that over 2.7 lakh Arms Licenses were issued in Jammu and Kashmir between 2012 and 2016, with many of these licenses being issued to ineligible persons. Despite this, prosecution sanctions against several bureaucrats, including Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary IAS, Neeraj Kumar IAS, and Yasha Mudgal IAS, are still pending.
The court has warned the government that if it fails to take action within the stipulated time frame, it will be forced to take coercive measures. The court has also directed the Registry to re-notify the PIL on December 30, 2024. (CNS)
|
