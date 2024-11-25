Zelensky Held Meeting: Key Topic Was Energy And Its Protection

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff on and its protection.

According to Ukrinform, the Head of State announced this in his Telegram .

“I held a meeting on energy and its protection. There were reports from the of Energy, Naftogaz and all key participants. We talked about the progress of recovery after the Russian shelling on November 17 and the further protection of all critical facilities,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the meeting of the Council included a report by the Air Force on the protection of critical infrastructure from the sky.“We are taking the most effective experience of air defense echeloning and extending it to other regions,” the President said.

The meeting also focused on gas infrastructure and generation: nuclear, hydro, thermal, etc.“We also talked about our partnership with European countries to increase opportunities for electricity imports, in particular for business,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky hears CinC's report: situation most difficult in Kurakhove axis

In addition to energy, the meeting of the Council heard a report from the Ministry of Defense on contracting and advances for Ukrainian manufacturers of weapons, shells, missiles, drones, results for 2024 and planning for 2025.

As reported, on November 17, Russian troops used 120 missiles and 90 drones during a massive combined strike in all regions of Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed more than 140 air targets.

Photo: OP