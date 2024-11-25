Zelensky: UK Sanctions Against Russia's Shadow Fleet Important Step For Peace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The less Russian excess oil profits, the less opportunities Russia will have to wage war.

This was emphasized by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in his address , Ukrinform reports.

“Today there is a new decision by Britain on sanctions against the shadow tanker fleet. Thirty tankers have been sanctioned . This is an important step. And it will be right for European partners - at the EU level - as well as other partners to support such sanctions. The less Russian super-profits from oil, the less Russia will be able to wage war. This is an obvious connection. A connection that must work for the sake of real peace,” he said.

In addition, Zelensky noted that he had held several meetings on international work by the end of the year.

“Communication with partners, our meetings and our narratives. What should strengthen Ukraine. Europe, America, the Global South, other parts of the world. We have to be together. And together we must end this war fairly. It is real,” the President said.

