Most Successful Forex Traders In South Africa For [Year]

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) -content">

South Africa emerged as a over the past decade. The FSCA, South Africa's Forex regulator, established itself as an industry-leading regulator, and South Africa spearheads the African Forex in innovation and success. The South African Forex trading infrastructure supports most trading strategies. I have compiled a list of the most successful Forex traders in South Africa, which beginners can use as inspiration.

Top Forex Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money How to Become a Successful Forex Trader in South Africa

Do you want to rank among the most successful Forex traders in South Africa, trade for a living, and fulfill the ultimate goal of Forex traders?

Forex trading is as diverse as there are Forex traders. While no approach fits all traders and personalities in South Africa, some similarities exist. I created a list to help beginners get started and point them in the educational direction to shorten their learning curve and avoid mistakes as they embark on their Forex trading journey.



Invest in education

Master discipline

Practice patience

Exercise flexibility

Study risk management

Follow your own path

Trade a strategy suitable to your personality

Ignore the recommendations of others

Learn from your mistakes

Respect Forex trading as a high-skilled profession

Fine-tune numerous Forex strategies Ensure you are using one of the best Forex brokers in South Africa

Tips on becoming a successful Forex Trader in South Africa:Top South African Forex TradersJacobus Majola

Jacobus Majola started Forex trading in February 2021 as a self-taught Forex trader from Cape Town. He prefers a focused approach and trades primarily the EUR/USD , and if the opportunity presents itself, diversifies via trading the Hong Kong 50 index.



Jacobus Majola followed the path of many successful Forex traders by learning how to trade and partnering with a trustworthy brokerage He chose to focus his trading development on the EUR/USD and master price action in one currency pair , with an average profit shy of $80

The Positive Lessons in Jacobus Majola's Success Story

Focusing a strategy on one currency pair or a handful of assets adds concentration risk and missed trading opportunities

The Cautionary Lessons in Jacobus Majola's Success StoryNkosi David

Nkosi David is a Forex trader from Johannesburg who transitioned to full-time trading in March 2021. His strategy seeks trading opportunities in the EUR/USD, GBP/USD , EUR/AUD , EUR/JPY , and XAU/USD . Nkosi David prefers a medium-term strategy, as supported by his results.



Nkosi David trades a handful of Forex pairs and relies on trading gold as a hedge and for diversification Based on his results, he looks for average gains of $100 per position

The Positive Lessons in Nkosi David's Success Story

Using a fixed profit target is not suitable for every asset and can lead to missed opportunities

The Cautionary Lessons in Nkosi David's Success StoryJames Naidoo

James Naidoo joined the growing list of successful South African Forex traders in May 2021. He is from Maputo and exclusively trades Forex with a medium-term strategy. His preferred currency pairs are EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD , AUD/USD , and AUD/JPY .



James Naidoo is a pure Forex trader and does not mix asset classes He favors major currency pairs, where liquidity ensures the lowest trading fees , which increases his profits, with an average profit of $45 per trade

The Positive Lessons in James Naidoo's Success Story

James Naidoo suffers from correlation issues, as all but one of his preferred assets has the US Dollar as the quote currency

The Cautionary Lessons in James Naidoo's Success StorySandile Hlongwane

Sandile Hlongwane became a Forex trader in June 2021. This trader from Pretoria favors minor currency pairs and trades the CAD/JPY , CHF/JPY , EUR/AUD, EUR/CAD , EUR/NZD , and GBP/CAD .



Sandile Hlongwane stays clear of the crowd and prefers to trade minor currency pairs He made volatility his friend and created a strategy that functions in a higher-cost environment, netting an average profit of $110

The Positive Lessons in Sandile Hlongwane's Success Story

His trading approach is not well suited for everyone and requires more discipline and focus

The Cautionary Lessons in Sandile Hlongwane's Success StoryThomas Mthethwa

Thomas Mthethwa hails from Johannesburg and emerged in the South African Forex scene in March 2021. Unlike many peers, he prefers to trade non-USD currency pairs with few exceptions, as he trades the GBP/USD, CAD/CHF , EUR/GBP , and NZD/CHF .



Thomas Mthethwa successfully developed a strategy for minor and exotic currency pairs , avoiding direct exposure to the USD in most of his trades He makes an average profit above $80 per trade

The Positive Lessons in Thomas Mthethwa's Success Story

Trading minor and exotic currency pairs requires a more demanding trading infrastructure

The Cautionary Lessons in Thomas Mthethwa's Success StoryJan Mabaso

Jan Mabaso is a Forex trader from Kimberly, active since August 2021, who created his portfolio by trading the AUD/NZD and XAU/USD.



Jan Mabaso combined a highly liquid asset with a minor currency pair He values a focused portfolio with a long-term strategy and an average profit of $455

The Positive Lessons in Jan Mabaso's Success Story

His low volume, focused strategy magnifies lost opportunity and concentration risk

The Cautionary Lessons in Jan Mabaso's Success StoryMandla Mathebula

Mandla Mathebula from Antananarivo trades EUR/USD, XAU/USD, and GBP/USD and has started to make a name for himself since March 2021.



Mandla Mathebula solidifies his success by trading major currency pairs and gold His medium-term strategy yields average profits of $80 per trade

The Positive Lessons in Mandla Mathebula's Success Story

His trading style is exposed to the US Dollar on every trade

The Cautionary Lessons in Mandla Mathebula's Success StoryTshepo Zwane

Tshepo Zwane from Gqeberha became popular among South African Forex traders in August 2021 despite being an index trader using the DE30, US30, and US100.



Tshepo Zwane successfully uses his index trading strategy in the Forex market His average profit is $250 per trade using a medium-term trading strategy

The Positive Lessons in Tshepo Zwane's Success Story

Using primarily US indices creates a one-sided approach and centralization risk

The Cautionary Lessons in Tshepo Zwane's Success StoryPeter Adams

Peter Adams from Maputo ranks among the best South African Forex traders for trading minor currency pairs focused on AUD/CAD , AUD/CHF , EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY .



Peter Adams understands how to spot trading opportunities in less crowded markets His short-term approach yields an average profit above $35 per trade

The Positive Lessons in Peter Adams's Success Story

Using minor currency pairs can result in higher trading fees

The Cautionary Lessons in Peter Adams's Success Story

Thabo Louw

Thabo Louw uses a Forex-index combo strategy trading the DE30 and CHF/JPY. He is from Durban and entered the South African trading scene in February 2021.



Thabo Louw successfully combines two asset classes and a liquid and illiquid trading instrument His low-frequency strategy yields average profits above $1,685

The Positive Lessons in Thabo Louw's Success Story

Using a low-frequency, low-volume approach with an illiquid asset is a niche approach

The Cautionary Lessons in Thabo Louw's Success StoryBottom Line

Trading with the best Forex brokers in South Africa is crucial, but it takes more than that to rank among the most successful Forex traders in South Africa. Forex brokers provide the trading infrastructure and determine which strategies they actively support and passively discourage, but Forex traders must ensure the trading conditions are competitive. Every journey begins with in-depth education, and while similarities exist, beginners must plot their course through the vibrant Forex market to become long-term successful South African Forex traders.