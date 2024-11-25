Ceres Welcomes Final Agreement At COP29 To Move The World Forward With Climate Action

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 25, 2024 /3BL/ - Ceres President and CEO Mindy Lubber issued the following statement after COP29, as global negotiators at the climate summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, finalized an agreement to help keep the world on track to reduce pollution dangerously overheating the planet.

About Ceres

Ceres is a nonprofit advocacy organization working to accelerate the transition to a cleaner, more just, and sustainable world. United under a shared vision, our powerful networks of investors and companies are proving sustainability is the bottom line-changing markets and sectors from the inside out. For more information, visit ceres.