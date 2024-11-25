(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

goMDnow Drug Testing Launches Comprehensive, Nationwide Testing Solutions to Support Safe, Drug-Free Workplaces

Providing comprehensive affordable drug testing solutions nationwide goMDnow ensures safer drug-free workplaces for businesses of all sizes.

- Waqar Bashir, Chief Officer, goMDnow CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- goMDnow, a leading provider of drug and alcohol testing services, is proud to announce its latest advancements in ensuring safety and compliance within the transportation industry. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, goMDnow offers a wide range of services designed to meet the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) and the Department of Transportation (DOT) standards.goMDnow provides extensive testing services, including DOT and Non-DOT drug testing, Pre-employment, Random Testing Consortium, and Return-to-duty testing. With over 20,000 collection sites nationwide, goMDnow ensures that testing is accessible and convenient for all clients. Employers can quickly access these services at or by calling 980-655-4455.“Drug testing is more than a regulatory checkbox it's essential for maintaining safe and productive workplaces,” said Waqar Bashir, spokesperson for goMDnow.“Our mission is to make compliance easy and affordable rates starting as low as $49 per year.”As a certified Consortium/Third-Party Administrator (C/TPA), goMDnow manages drug and alcohol testing programs to ensure compliance with DOT regulations. The company's services include FMCSA Clearinghouse reporting, electronic chain of custody forms (CCF), and in-house Medical Review Officers (MROs) to oversee the testing process. These measures guarantee that all testing is conducted accurately and efficiently, providing peace of mind to employers and drivers alike.goMDnow understands the critical balance between affordability and quality, offering competitive pricing to deliver exceptional value. By providing cost-effective solutions, goMDnow empowers businesses to maintain compliance and safety standards with ease. Choosing goMDnow means partnering with a provider that prioritizes your safety and compliance needs. With over 20,000 collection sites, testing is convenient and accessible nationwide. Their team of experts is well-versed in DOT regulations, ensuring accurate and reliable testing services. Leveraging advanced cloud-based technology, goMDnow streamlines the process with electronic CCFs and real-time FMCSA Clearinghouse reporting. Additionally, 24/7 customer support ensures a seamless and hassle-free experience. With the lowest pricing in the market and maximum benefits, goMDnow is the ultimate choice for workplace drug testing solutions.About goMDnowgoMDnow is a leading provider of drug and alcohol testing services, specializing in DOT and Non-DOT testing, random testing consortiums, and return-to-duty processes. With a nationwide network of collection sites and a commitment to excellence, goMDnow ensures that all testing is conducted under FMCSA regulations in affordable pricing starting only in $49 per year.Contact Information:

Waqar Bashir

goMDnow Drug Testing

+1 980-655-4455

