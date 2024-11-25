Feel Better Soon With Alan Smith's 101 Tips For Chronic Pain Relief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Those living with chronic pain now have a chance at reduced pain and increased comfort.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chronic pain is the antithesis of a happy life. The American Chronic Pain Association has described a person with chronic pain much like a car with four flat tires. Thanks to a new 101 Tips for Chronic Pain Relief (Loving Healing Press, 2024) by Alan E. Smith, those living with long-term pain have a chance at reduced pain and increased comfort.Pain is part of human experience but extended periods of pain or living with it every day of one's life is a nightmare. Yet chronic pain is real and, sadly, millions have to live with it to one degree or another every day. Alan E. Smith witnessed it first-hand in the life of his mother, whose life was literally cut short by chronic pain. He used this inspiration to do healing work once again with his latest health book.Smith offers various kinds of helpful solutions for chronic pain relief ranging from prescription drugs and over-the-counter remedies to complementary and even alternative treatments. Many of these you've probably heard of or even already used like yoga, Pilates, massage and acupuncture. Perhaps you weren't aware of their potential for helping with pain relief.Several of these recommendations take advantage of the mind-body connection to ease your pain. While the mind-body connection isn't a necessary requirement for pain relief treatment, Smith acknowledges its importance in certain therapies. He says:“Humor Therapy has always been my favorite. Laughter literally makes the pain go away!”101 Tips for Chronic Pain Relief includes what author Bob Moody calls“helpful warnings about possible side effects or addiction” associated with many common pain meds. This book is not medical advice - always consult your doctor before making any changes to your medications. Available in paperback, hardcover, eBook, and audiobook editions wherever books are sold.Smith has written other books for better health beginning with How To UnBreak Your Health. His first“101 Tips” book was 101 Tips for Better and More Healthy Sleep. He also has a podcast, archived on his website, which is all about the world of complementary and alternative medicine. For more than a decade Smith has helped countless people turn their lives around through his research into healing and recovery.###

