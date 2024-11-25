Neopets Turns 25: A Virtual World That Shaped Generations

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Childhood Dreams Become Reality as Gaming Icon Comes to Life

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neopets , the virtual universe that defined countless millennial childhoods, is breaking through screens and into reality as it celebrates its 25th anniversary! Fans are invited to dive back into the magical world of Neopia like never before. In honor of 25 years of shared joy, Neopets is launching a vibrant lineup of real-world events, pop-up gatherings, and tasty collaborations, sparking what fans are calling "The Neopian Renaissance." These festivities offer a unique opportunity for devoted fans – who have kept the spirit of Neopia alive for a quarter-century – to connect face-to-face. It's an open invitation for both old longtime players and new friends to unite and create new memories together.

Neopets' 25th Anniversary Event Map, showcasing festivities in 40 vibrant cities across 14 countries and regions

A global series of community events filled with joy, connection, and togetherness, honoring the fans who make it all possible.

(Download Full Media Pack & Detailed List of the Cities Here )

Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets, shared his thoughts on this milestone:

"As Neopets marks its 25th anniversary, I can't help but marvel at my own journey. Once, I was just another kid trading items and staying up late for quests, using Neopets to keep bonds alive with friends across oceans as I moved from Canada to Hong Kong. Today, I'm living a childhood dream, stewarding the very world that shaped my youth. This milestone celebrates more than just a game - it honors millions of friendships forged in Neopia, countless adventures shared, and a community that has made this virtual world feel like home. As we look to the next 25 years, I'm grateful to our passionate fans and partners who keep the magic of Neopets alive.

Virtual to Reality: Neopets Transforms 25-years of Digital Friendships

With fans spread across the globe; we are thrilled to support offline events throughout November. The love and enthusiasm from our community have been truly overwhelming, with close to 300 dedicated fans applying to host gatherings around the globe. These local celebrations have brought Neopets' magic off the computer and into the real-world, creating a unique opportunity for fans to meet in person, many for the first time ever, bonding over the special place Neopets has in their heart. It's heartwarming to see people who grew up exploring Neopia together reconnect, reliving cherished childhood memories while making new ones with their lifelong virtual companions. Participants bonded over cosplay contests, trivia challenges, and gaming sessions, crafting unforgettable experiences that elevated shared nostalgia to a whole new level.

These gatherings have become more than just meetups; they're a phenomenon transcending online friendships from screens to long-lasting connections. They also stand as a testament to the enduring power of Neopets as a virtual companion in people's lives for 25 years.

With over 5,000 attendees across 40 cities, the response has been nothing short of extraordinary, bringing fans together to share stories and unforgettable memories. We have heard many incredibly heartwarming stories, but one that has stood out to us the most have been from our San Jose event host and Community Ambassador, Kay. She shared that Neopets has always been more than just a game; it's a community that feels like family. Her daily interactions with her guildmates in Omneo have brought laughter, support, and friendships. "They make me laugh, they support me, they are lifelong friends. Many of them I've met in real life, but I leapt at the opportunity to get to know my Neopian neighbors better". This event was also a touching tribute to a family tradition that began when her little sister introduced her to Neopets in 2000, "I've been making neofriends ever since".

The incredible response from our meetups has inspired us to keep the celebrations going, with the next big gathering set for Asia at the Anime Festival Asia (AFA) – the largest anime convention in the region – this November in Singapore. Building on the success of our fan-led events, we're bringing the celebratory spirit overseas, giving more fans the chance to be part of the magic. At AFA, Neopets will come to life with interactive experiences, exclusive merchandise, and spaces for fans to connect in person, celebrating their shared love for the game in a festive and immersive setting. It's a chance to celebrate, shop, and meet others who share a love for the game.

From Pixels to Plates: Neopets Takes Over Fan-Favorite F&B brands

For fans who missed out on in-person events, or those craving even more ways to celebrate, Neopets has teamed up with some of the most popular food, and beverage spots to add a dash of Neopia to daily life. Get ready to set Instagram feeds ablaze with cult-favorite food spots to create photo-worthy experiences that are already generating waitlists:



Tsun Scoops

(November 17 - December 14) in Garden Grove, CA, will serve limited-edition ice cream flavors inspired by Neopia, alongside Neopets-branded cups, spoons, and collectible merchandise.

Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea

(November 25 - December 25) will transform nine California locations into Neopian outposts with themed drinksand exclusive cup sleeves, featuring characters like Kacheek and Aisha. It's

Boba Time

(May 2025) in 100 locations across the US will feature Neopets-themed décor and giveaways, making every visit a mini Neopian party with collectible pins and stickers.

These partnerships are designed to be more than a simple treat; they're a chance for fans to live in the world of Neopets in a whole new way and make every sip, spoonful, or visit a small, delightful toast to the game.

As Neopets celebrates 25 years, this milestone year shows how much love the community has for the brand, and it's just the beginning. From local fan-led events and global conventions to delicious treats, Neopets is building on its iconic IP to bring the Neopian experience into everyday life. With a renewed focus on being the ultimate virtual companion and a source of joy and nostalgia, Neopets is here to stay, ready to grow and inspire the next generation of fans for years to come.

About Neopets

Founded in 1999, Neopets

is the first digital native virtual pet platform that has captured the hearts of over 150 million players worldwide. Under new leadership since July 2023, Neopets has launched a robust revival, bringing back 100+ classic mini-games, introducing new storylines, and expanding into mobile gaming. Through strategic partnerships in collectibles, merchandise, and tabletop gaming, Neopets bridges digital and physical experiences while maintaining its core values of creativity and community. Now celebrating its 25th anniversary, Neopets continues to evolve as an inclusive entertainment brand that connects generations of players through shared adventures in Neopia.

