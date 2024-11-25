Abbvie Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024 - Technology Focus, Technology Initiatives, ICT Budget And Contracts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: AbbVie Inc. - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into AbbVie's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its initiatives.

The report provides information and insights into AbbVie's tech activities, including:



Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits. Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie) is a multi-national, diversified research-based biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling medicines for serious and complex diseases. The company's product portfolio includes immunology products, oncology products, aesthetics products, neuroscience products, and eye care products.

AbbVie's immunology product portfolio includes Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq. Its oncology product portfolio includes Imbruvica, Venclexta, Epkinly, and Elahere. Its aesthetics product portfolio includes Botox Cosmetic, the Juvederm Collection of Fillers, Alloderm regenerative dermal tissue, and Latisse eyelash solution, among others. Its neuroscience product portfolio includes Botox Therapeutic, Vraylar, Duopa, Ubrelvy, and Qulipta, and its eye care product portfolio includes Ozurdex, Lumigan, Alphagan, and Restasis.

The company also manufactures medicines for treating hepatitis C virus infection, metabolic and hormonal diseases, and endocrinology diseases. AbbVie sells its products directly to distributors, wholesalers, healthcare facilities, government agencies, independent retailers, and specialty pharmacies across the world.

Reasons to Buy



Gain insights into AbbVie's tech operations

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus Gain insights into various product launches and partnerships

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Partnerships Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

For more information about this company profile visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900