Colorado State University Global Names Dr. Sandy Jones As Chief Engagement Officer

In her role, Dr. Jones will continue to lead the University's engagement efforts spanning partnerships, brand awareness, and the enrollment experience.

DENVER, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) has selected Dr. Sandy Jones to serve as its Chief Engagement Officer effective Nov. 15, 2024. In her role, Dr. Jones drives CSU Global mission achievement and student success through oversight of all engagement efforts and her leadership and synergistic integration of the departments of admissions, enrollment, partnerships, marketing, and communications, with a focus on strategic planning, innovative process development, technology use, and stakeholder leadership.

"Dr. Jones' expertise in building thoughtful partnerships, elevating the student experience, and leading a dynamic engagement team that continues to integrate and unite all areas of the University will be invaluable as we navigate the evolving higher education landscape and meet industry's ongoing needs to achieve our mission," said CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker. "She embodies our University's values and has demonstrated a strong ability to develop and leverage innovative processes, technology, and organizational culture to achieve our goals. With Dr. Jones leading our engagement efforts, we are well-positioned to continue to strengthen our relationships with industry partners and ensure our programs deliver exceptional value to our learners."

Dr. Jones will continue to help lead the University's strategic plan objective-achievement to optimize student success and drive increased stakeholder engagement, integrating the expertise of student-facing teams to enhance the overall student experience. She will also continue to play a key role in fostering strategic partnerships with community organizations, nonprofits, corporations, government agencies, and industry associations as part of CSU Global's mission-achievement efforts. Additionally, her ongoing exploration of innovative approaches with prior learning assessment and new program opportunities will be important to help ensure learners benefit professionally, academically, and personally through CSU Global's career-connected paradigm to meet the ongoing needs of today's employers and professionals.

Dr. Jones has been with CSU Global for four years. After joining in 2020 as the Director of Communications and External Relations, she advanced to the Vice President of Strategic Engagement in 2022. She has served as Acting Chief Engagement Officer since March 2024. During her leadership, the University experienced an annual 32% increase in enrollment and onboarded 52 new enterprise partners spanning regional to national organizations in the past year including Denver International Airport, Cox Media, AmeriCorps, and USA Surfing.

"I am honored to step into this position and continue supporting a transformative educational experience for our students," said Dr. Jones. "With a focus on prominent partnerships with industry that benefit both learners, employers, and the larger workforce, as well as on providing measurable value to our graduates, I look forward to leading the University's engagement efforts. I would like to thank Dr. Takeda-Tinker and the entire CSU Global community for their trust in me and am thrilled to continue collaborating to achieve our shared goals."

A community advocate, Dr. Jones currently serves on the Board of the Colorado Women's Chamber of Commerce and previously served on the Board of Directors of The Butterfly Foundation, a nonprofit that aids those who have undergone tragedy. She holds several Denver-based organizational memberships, and, in addition to other accolades, she was honored as "Top 40 Under 40 to Watch" in 2012 by OC Metro magazine.

Having served in higher education for 20 years, she brings a wealth of experience to the role. She previously held leadership positions at the University of Colorado Boulder; University of California, Irvine; and the University of Southern California. Dr. Jones earned a B.A. in Political Science from the University of California, Los Angeles; an M.Ed. from the University of Southern California; a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration & Policy from University of California, Riverside; and is currently pursuing an MBA at CSU Global.

Colorado State University Global (CSU Global) offers career-relevant bachelor's and master's degree programs for working adults and post-traditional learners. As the first 100% online, institutionally accredited public university in the United States, CSU Global is focused on student success as its number one priority. Embracing the land grant heritage as part of the Colorado State University System, CSU Global sets the standard for quality and innovation in higher education through its expert faculty who are recognized as industry leaders and trained in working with adults in an online learning environment. CSU Global offers accelerated eight-week courses that start every four weeks. Visit CSUGlobal to learn more.

