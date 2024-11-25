Qatar Travel Mart Kicks Off
DOHA, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- The third edition of Qatar travel Mart (QTM2024) officially launched on Monday at the Doha exhibition and convention Center, drawing a large crowd of tourism and travel enthusiasts.
Running for three days, the event aims to boost Qatar's status as a top travel destination, supporting the nation's tourism industry in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.
The exhibition features participation from several countries, showcasing famous travel spots, luxury hotels, cultural trips, and entertainment destinations. Highlights included the vibrant Moroccan pavilion, which delighted visitors with live entertainment, adding a cultural flair to the event. With such diverse attractions, the exhibition promises a rich experience for all who attend. (end)
