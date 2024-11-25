عربي


Amir Sends Congratulations To Uruguayan President-Elect

11/25/2024 10:02:34 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Yamandu Orsi on the occasion of his election as President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, wishing him success and further development and growth for relations between the two countries.

The Peninsula

