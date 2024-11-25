Amir Sends Congratulations To Uruguayan President-Elect
QNA
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Yamandu Orsi on the occasion of his election as President of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, wishing him success and further development and growth for relations between the two countries.
