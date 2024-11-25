Centene Corporation - Digital Transformation Strategy Report 2024: Details Of Estimated ICT Budgets And Major ICT Contracts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Centene Corporation - 2024" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the company's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its initiatives, and investments.

Centene is a US-based healthcare enterprise offering government-sponsored healthcare services to eligible individuals in the US. The company enables individuals across the US access quality healthcare, innovative healthcare programs and a wide range of health solutions by offering various managed healthcare products and services through various government-sponsored programs, including Medicare1, Medicaid2 and the Health Insurance Marketplace3.

The company operates and reports through four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial and Other. The Medicaid segment offers health insurance products to Medicaid members. The Medicare segment offers health insurance products to Medicare members under the WellCare brand. The Commercial segment offers a Health Insurance Marketplace product. The other segment includes pharmacy operations, Envolve Benefit Options' dental and vision services, behavioral health, clinical healthcare and corporate management companies. As of December 31, 2023, Centene served over 14 million Medicaid recipients across 30 states in the US, 1.3 million Medicare Advantage members across 36 states, 4.6 million Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) members across 50 states and the District of Columbia, and 3.9 million people through the Health Insurance Marketplace (SMR).

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnerships & Investments Map

ICT Budget and Contracts Key Executives

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Snowflake

Microsoft

Upsolver

Iowa Total Care Plan

TruFit

Samsung Electronics America

Neuroflow

Walgreens

Nirvana Health

FirstNet

Pearl Health

Pyx Health

Click Therapeutics

Hazel Diameter Health.

