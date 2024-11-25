Prime Minister Meets Singapore's Senior Minister And Coordinating Minister For National Security

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Monday with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security of the Republic of Singapore HE Teo Chee Hean, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they discussed the bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to several topics of mutual interest.