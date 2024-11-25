عربي


Amir Sends Condolences To Amir Of Kuwait


11/25/2024 9:16:58 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Amir HH sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Amir of the sisterly State of Kuwait HH Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on the death of Sheikh Mohammed Abdulaziz Hamoud Al Jarrah Al-Sabah.

MENAFN25112024000063011010ID1108923040


The Peninsula

