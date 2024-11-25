Jafar Jabbarli Library Prepares Newsletter On Kalbajar City Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Jafar Jabbarli Republican Youth Library has prepared an
newsletter on the occasion of Kalbajar City Day (November 25),
Azernews reports.
The material presents the full text of official documents
adopted in connection with the establishment of Kalbajar City Day
and the restoration and reconstruction works carried out here,
extensive information about the visits of President Ilham Aliyev
and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Kalbajar district.
The bulletin provides information about the history of the
region's formation, beautiful nature, favorable relief, being one
of the oldest human settlements, ancient settlements with a history
of more than thirty thousand years in its territory, the presence
of rock paintings that are six thousand years old.
The material contains information about the minerals located in
Kalbajar, gold, chrome deposits, mercury reserves, mineral deposits
such as Alagollar, Garagol, Zalkha Lake, Keshdek, Garasu, Mozchay,
which are integral parts of its fascinating nature, Istisu mineral
water spring and the history of its formation.
The material prepared by the library staff includes materials
from the 22nd scientific-practical conference "Garabagh Yesterday,
Today and Tomorrow", bibliographic descriptions and brief
annotations of more than 20 books such as "History of the Patriotic
War. Personality Factor", "The Path of Victory: From the Garabagh
War to the Shusha Declaration", "Garabagh: Considerations and
Thoughts", "Those Who Wrote Victory with Their Blood", "Kalbajar:
My Life, My Life", and examples of periodical press covering
2021-2024.
In addition, new information continues to be added to the
"Kalbajar City Day" electronic resource database created on the
library's official website.
The database collects materials published about the city of
Kalbajar in the Internet space after the glorious Victory. Users
have the opportunity to view the full text of the articles through
this link .
