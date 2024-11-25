Jafar Jabbarli Library Prepares Newsletter On Kalbajar City Day

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Jafar Jabbarli Youth Library has prepared an newsletter on the occasion of Kalbajar City Day (November 25), Azernews reports.

The material presents the full text of official documents adopted in connection with the establishment of Kalbajar City Day and the restoration and reconstruction works carried out here, extensive information about the visits of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva to Kalbajar district.

The bulletin provides information about the history of the region's formation, beautiful nature, favorable relief, being one of the oldest human settlements, ancient settlements with a history of more than thirty thousand years in its territory, the presence of rock paintings that are six thousand years old.

The material contains information about the minerals located in Kalbajar, gold, chrome deposits, mercury reserves, mineral deposits such as Alagollar, Garagol, Zalkha Lake, Keshdek, Garasu, Mozchay, which are integral parts of its fascinating nature, Istisu mineral water spring and the history of its formation.

The material prepared by the library staff includes materials from the 22nd scientific-practical conference "Garabagh Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow", bibliographic descriptions and brief annotations of more than 20 books such as "History of the Patriotic War. Personality Factor", "The Path of Victory: From the Garabagh War to the Shusha Declaration", "Garabagh: Considerations and Thoughts", "Those Who Wrote Victory with Their Blood", "Kalbajar: My Life, My Life", and examples of periodical press covering 2021-2024.

In addition, new information continues to be added to the "Kalbajar City Day" electronic resource database created on the library's official website.

The database collects materials published about the city of Kalbajar in the Internet space after the glorious Victory. Users have the opportunity to view the full text of the articles through this link .