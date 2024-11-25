Quality Care Partners Continues Alliance With Antidote Health To Expand Provider Network In Ohio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Leading virtual-first payvider enhances experience for its Ohio members by incorporating healthcare benefit management services.



ZANESVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Quality Care Partners (QCP), the premier Ohio-based healthcare network, is proud to announce its continued partnership with Antidote , a leading health insurer offering Qualified Health Plans through the Affordable Care Act On-and Off-Exchange Marketplace, for the 2025 open enrollment period. Through this collaboration, all healthcare providers within the QCP are now part of the Antidote Health provider network in Ohio, expanding the accessibility of high-quality and affordable care to its members.



Antidote Health

Continue Reading

QCP and Antidote Health share a longstanding relationship rooted in a mutual dedication to patient-centered care. Over the years, both organizations have worked closely to ensure that Ohioans have access to top-tier healthcare providers while maintaining affordability. By integrating QCP's robust network into Antidote Health's offerings, members can easily access local providers who prioritize excellent healthcare outcomes.



"At QCP, we believe that quality and accessibility should go hand in hand," said Cindy Baker, CEO of Quality Care Partners. "Our partnership with Antidote exemplifies our shared vision of making healthcare more accessible and affordable without compromising on quality. By leveraging Antidote's payvider model, we can effortlessly integrate health plans and care delivery assets to ensure Ohioans have access to top-rated providers who meet the highest standards of care."



Known for fostering collaborative relationships in the spirit of efficient patient care between providers, patients and payers, QCP has been a trusted network of healthcare providers for employers and payers across Ohio for decades. It supports a comprehensive range of services, emphasizing efficiency, transparency and quality in healthcare delivery. To make provider access seamless, Antidote Health members can search for participating providers in the QCP network through the user-friendly provider search tool available on the Antidote Health website.



Additionally, this partnership underscores Antidote Health's mission to revolutionize healthcare by combining cutting-edge virtual care solutions with an expansive network of in-person providers. Ohio members can now enjoy 24/7 virtual doctor visits, low to no copays, $0 medication benefits, and direct access to an extensive in-network provider list-all part of Antidote Health's commitment to putting patients first.



For more information about Antidote Health's plans and to explore participating providers, visit AntidoteHealth .



About Quality Care Partners

Based in Zanesville, Ohio, Quality Care Partners (QCP) is a premier healthcare network dedicated to enhancing the quality and efficiency of care. Founded in 1995, QCP bridges the gap between providers, patients and payers, creating a healthcare ecosystem that prioritizes collaboration and transparency. To compliment the comprehensive Provider Network services, it also provides a complete range of healthcare benefit and cost containment strategies while advocating for patient care delivery in an efficient and cost-effective manner.



About Antidote Health

Antidote Health is revolutionizing healthcare by providing affordable and accessible health insurance and care with a virtual-first approach. Their cutting-edge technology allows members to manage their health on their terms all in one place. Antidote health provides members with virtual doctor visits 24/7, low to no copays, discounted referral programs, $0 medication benefits, and more. At Antidote Health, healthcare is a right, not a privilege, and the mission is to break down barriers to provide care for all through technology.

To experience the unmatched innovation and personalized care that sets Antidote Health apart – where cutting-edge solutions redefine your healthcare experience, please visit .

Media Contact:

Jennifer Martin

7404555199

[email protected]



SOURCE Quality Care Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED