Omneky Launches Creative Generation Pro Self Serve: AI-Powered Advertising For Meta

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omneky, the leading provider of generative AI solutions for advertising, today announced the launch of Creative Generation Pro Self Serve, a revolutionary that empowers marketers to effortlessly create, analyze, and launch high-performing Meta ads.

This innovative solution combines the power of AI with a user-friendly interface, enabling marketers to:



Generate thousands of ad variations: Quickly generate diverse, on-brand creatives tailored to specific audiences and campaign objectives.

Unlock deep insights: Track performance metrics and optimize campaigns in real-time with comprehensive creative analytics. Seamless brand management: Maintain brand consistency and generate creative briefs, ad creatives and more with an AI model fine-tuned on your brand guidelines and performance data.

"Creative Generation Pro Self Serve puts the power of AI directly into the hands of marketers," says Hikari Senju, CEO at Omneky. "This platform removes the complexity of ad creation and management, allowing businesses of all sizes to achieve exceptional results on Meta."

With Creative Generation Pro Self Serve, marketers can:



Boost campaign performance: Drive higher engagement and conversions with AI-powered creative optimization.

Save time and resources: Streamline workflows and automate tedious tasks, freeing up valuable time for strategic initiatives. Maximize ROI: Gain a competitive edge with data-driven insights and intelligent creative generation.

Availability



Creative Generation Pro Self Serve is available now with a free trial. To sign up and try the product, visit

.

About Omneky

Omneky is a leading provider of generative AI solutions for advertising. Their platform empowers marketers to create, analyze, and optimize campaigns across all major platforms. Omneky's mission is to democratize access to cutting-edge advertising technology and help businesses achieve their marketing goals.

Contact

Hikari Senju

[email protected]

914-393-9351

SOURCE Omneky

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED