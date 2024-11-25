Trump receives pleasant news from New York court

(MENAFN) A New York judge has indefinitely postponed the sentencing of US President-elect Donald following his conviction in June on 34 counts of falsifying business records related to the 2016 presidential election. Trump’s team is preparing to file a motion to dismiss the case entirely. Prosecutor Alvin Bragg had argued that Trump’s $130,000 payment to his lawyer, Michael Cohen, was meant to silence adult actress Stormy Daniels and influenced the election. However, Judge Juan Merchan announced that the November 26 sentencing hearing was postponed indefinitely.



Trump's defense will submit their motion to dismiss by December 2, with Bragg's office required to respond by December 9. The defense previously requested a delay until December 20 to address presidential immunity. Trump, who was charged with falsifying business records related to 11 invoices, 12 vouchers, and 11 checks, maintains that the trial was unfair, calling it a "rigged" process. Despite this, he won the 2016 election, defeating Hillary Clinton. While prosecutors pushed for delays until Trump’s second term concludes in 2029, his lawyers argue the case should be dropped to avoid unconstitutional obstacles during his presidency.

