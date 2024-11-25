Israeli Occupation Principally Agrees To Lebanon Ceasefire, No Response From Beirut

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Israeli claimed on Monday that there was a principle agreement on a ceasefire with Lebanon, a step that the Lebanese did not respond to yet.

Citing military sources, the media indicated that US Envoy Amos Hochstein was given the greenlight to inform the Lebanese side on the proposal, revealing that though minor issues remain, the matters of dispute could be agreed upon within days.

According to other media sources, some members of the parliament ( Knesset) were now moving to block the ceasefire, pressuring the occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refuse the deal.

Members of the foreign and security committee demanded from Netanyahu to present the deal to them, which it said was not temporary and needed to be discussed at parliament. (end) nq

