Israeli Occupation Principally Agrees To Lebanon Ceasefire, No Response From Beirut
Date
11/25/2024 5:08:48 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation media claimed on Monday that there was a principle agreement on a ceasefire with Lebanon, a step that the Lebanese did not respond to yet.
Citing military sources, the media indicated that US Envoy Amos Hochstein was given the greenlight to inform the Lebanese side on the proposal, revealing that though minor issues remain, the matters of dispute could be agreed upon within days.
According to other media sources, some members of the parliament ( Knesset) were now moving to block the ceasefire, pressuring the occupation's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to refuse the deal.
Members of the foreign and security committee demanded from Netanyahu to present the deal to them, which it said was not temporary and needed to be discussed at parliament. (end) nq
MENAFN25112024000071011013ID1108921806
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.