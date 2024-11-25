Tabreed Steers Urgent, Global Conversation Around Sustainable Cooling At COP29

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

Tabreed, the UAE's leading international district cooling company, has completed its week-long activities at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan. During this vitally important global event, the company's representatives delivered keynote addresses, participated as panellists and delivered presentations that positioned Tabreed as, not only the global leader in this vital but also one that's ready, willing and able to export its unmatched international expertise to new territories, such as Southeast Asia, where it is needed more than ever before.

Following a successful collaboration during 2023's COP28 in Dubai, Tabreed once again supported the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)-led Cool Coalition as a Silver Sponsor of the Buildings and Cooling Pavilion in the heart of the Blue Zone. As a supprter of UNEP's Global Cooling Pledge, implemented during COP28, Tabreed is at the forefront of decarbonisation and this year's pavilion in Baku hosted dozens of sessions targeted at global legislators and developers who are working towards more sustainable practices, with cooling high on the agenda.

Tabreed's involvement in COP29 is seen as crucial to CEO, Khalid Al Marzooqi , who said:“District cooling's energy efficiency brings huge benefits through large scale avoidance of carbon emissions, making it an essential player in the drive for net-zero. That's why Tabreed is a constant presence at pivotal global events such as COP, and I am proud that we're leading the conversation on sustainable cooling at such a crucial moment in world history.”

During the packed programme, Tabreed showcased its award-winning innovations, such as the new G2COOL geothermal plant, which has been grabbing the headlines across Southeast Asia in recent months, while interacting with audiences from around the world eager to know more about the well-documented environmental and operational benefits provided by district cooling.

Shikha Bhasin, Senior Adviser to UNEP and the UNEP-Led Cool Coalition , said:“Tabreed's involvement at COP29 helps position the company at the forefront of decarbonisation while adding further proof that the UAE is setting new standards in the drive for genuine sustainability. District cooling is becoming a focal point for increasing numbers of countries affected by climate change and we're grateful that Tabreed continues to champion the work of the Cool Coalition, bringing its decades' worth of expertise to these incredibly important discussions.”

About Tabreed

Tabreed provides essential and sustainable district cooling services to iconic developments in the Middle East and Asia – a leading driver of progress for people, communities and environments around the world towards a more sustainable future. Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, it is one of the UAE's strongest growth companies.

Through its extensive regional and international operations, industry-leading reliability and efficiency, R&D programmes and investment in AI technology, Tabreed is the district cooling industry's global leader.

