IQOS: A Decade Of Innovation Toward A Smoke-Free Future



In today's world, industries face a critical challenge, adapting the business and operating models alongside the products and services offered to the demands of modern sustainability standards, including internationally renowned commitments.

Revolutionizing environmental and social sustainability has become a fundamental area for companies aiming for long-term success. Achieving this requires a concerted effort to use resources efficiently while reducing carbon emissions and embracing structured innovation frameworks. Simultaneously, they should be addressing their products and processes from the core and developing harm-reduction strategies to build a sustainable economy for future generations.

As a company going through a metamorphosis, Philip Morris International (PMI) is at the forefront of efforts to reduce the risks associated with traditional smoking through the introduction of better alternatives to adults who would otherwise continue to smoke. With its heated tobacco technology, PMI's flagship product IQOS, is reshaping the tobacco landscape by offering a scientifically substantiated less harmful alternative to conventional cigarettes.

Today, PMI celebrates a significant milestone in its journey: the 10th anniversary of the IQOS heated tobacco device, a groundbreaking innovation that marks a turning point for the tobacco industry. IQOS is a testament to PMI's commitment to tobacco harm reduction and its ability to lead the charge toward a smoke-free future.

The global tobacco industry, particularly in low and middle-income countries (LMIC), where tobacco consumption remains high, is at a pivotal moment. Addressing the twin challenges of public health and environmental sustainability demands bold policies and strategies to encourage responsible growth and minimize harm. Over the past decade, IQOS has revolutionized tobacco consumption by offering those millions of adult smokers in LMIC countries a less harmful alternative to traditional cigarettes.

PMI has invested heavily in research and development, resulting in products that allow adult smokers who don't quit to consume their nicotine without burning a cigarette. Thus, significantly reducing exposure to harmful chemicals resulting from burning and smoke. In 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recognized IQOS – one of Philip Morris's smoke-free products – as a“modified risk tobacco product,” a landmark designation that underscores its potential to improve public health. As of 2024, IQOS has gained the trust of over 36.5 million adult users across 90 global markets, cementing its status as a game-changer in the industry.

IQOS is more than a technological innovation-it represents a shift in consumer behavior toward products that offer reduced harm. By embracing the principles of harm reduction, PMI has taken a key step toward meeting global public health and sustainability objectives. However, while studies show that IQOS is a better alternative than traditional cigarettes, it is not without risks as it still provides nicotine which is addictive. Experts emphasize that nicotine is not the primary cause of smoking-related diseases. Instead, it is the prolonged exposure to toxic substances from burning tobacco that leads to these conditions. Therefore, the best option for any adult smoker remains to quit smoking entirely and discontinue the use of nicotine. Since 2008, PMI has been committed to the vision of a“smoke-free future,” investing to date more than 12.5 billion USD and collaborating with hundreds of scientists worldwide to develop innovative, smoke-free products. The company's flagship research center,“The Cube,” located in Neuchâtel, Switzerland, focuses on advancing this mission by setting global standards for innovation and product development.

In conclusion, the future of the tobacco industry lies in continued innovation. While the industry's efforts are crucial, raising societal awareness and driving shifts in consumer behavior are equally essential. By working together, we can create a positive transformation that reduces harm and addresses the needs of current adult smokers.



By Ali N. Karaman, Managing Director, Egypt & Levant, Philip Morris International