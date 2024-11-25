Noor Dubai Concludes Blindness Prevention Camp In Nigeria With The Support Of DP World Foundation.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 1,742 Patients Diagnosed and Treated, 207 Successful Surgeries Conducted

ABUJA, Nigeria, November 25, 2024: Noor Dubai Foundation has successfully concluded its blindness prevention camp in Nigeria, held from 12 to 17 October. The camp provided diagnostic and therapeutic services, as well as healthcare support, to 1,742 patients suffering from eye diseases. It also facilitated 207 surgeries, distributed 330 eyeglasses, and issued 223 medical prescriptions.

This was Noor Dubai's second camp in Nigeria, part of a series of programmes aimed at combating blindness and visual impairments by offering free examinations and surgical treatments to those in need.

Dr Manal Omran Taryam, Member of the Board of Trustees and CEO of Noor Dubai Foundation, highlighted the success of the camp, which was organised with the support of DP World Foundation at Asokoro District Hospital in Abuja, a city with a population of 1.6 million.

Dr Taryam noted that Nigeria has a population of 206 million, with an estimated 24 million individuals suffering from visual impairments, including 1.3 million living with blindness. According to the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, the prevalence of visual impairments in the country stands at 10.8%, with women comprising 54% of those affected.

Dr Taryam added:“We are proud of the comprehensive blindness prevention programme implemented in Katsina State over the past four years. In collaboration with the state's Ministry of Health, Noor Dubai enhanced services at three hospitals, upgrading them to high-quality specialised centres for eye disease treatments. The programme also rehabilitated and developed 250 primary healthcare centres, supplied 128 medical devices, and performed 12,000 surgeries and 25,000 consultations with free treatments. Additionally, it included upgrades to school health services, offering eye care for students and teachers.”

Latifa Al Qemzi, Director General of DP World Foundation, expressed her satisfaction with the successful completion of the eye camp. She underlined the foundation's commitment to improving the lives of those facing serious health challenges, particularly in regions with limited access to quality healthcare.

“Our partnership with Noor Dubai Charity Foundation aligns with our mission to create positive social impact. This eye camp in Nigeria is a testament to our dedication to addressing critical health needs and empowering individuals through sustainable solutions,” said Mrs Al Qemzi.

Through their collaboration, Noor Dubai Charity Foundation and DP World Foundation are making a significant difference in the lives of countless individuals in Nigeria and beyond. Their joint efforts are restoring sight, improving quality of life, and building a brighter future for communities in need.