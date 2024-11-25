Kuwait Amir Envoy Heads To Bahrain Delivering 45Th GCC Summit Invitation
KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Envoy of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya headed on Monday to Bahrain to deliver a written letter to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, which includes an invitation to the 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on December first.
The letter also touched on the historic relations between the State of Kuwait and Bahrain and means to develop them on all possible domains. (end)
