Kuwait Amir Envoy Heads To Bahrain Delivering 45Th GCC Summit Invitation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- Envoy of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya headed on Monday to Bahrain to deliver a written letter to King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa, which includes an invitation to the 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on December first.

The letter also touched on the historic relations between the State of Kuwait and Bahrain and means to develop them on all possible domains. (end)

