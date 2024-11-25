Festive End-Of-Year Celebrations Are Back To Bawabat Al Sharq Mall

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, November 25th, 2024: Preparations for end-of-year celebrations are underway at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall, where visitors of all ages gather to benefit from exceptional shopping and entertainment experiences with ongoing promotions and valuable rewards.

Starting November 23rd and until December 3rd, 2024, community members and their loved ones can visit the Mall between 4:00pm and 10:00pm to enjoy a fun-packed entertainment program and spend memorable times together.

As always, the Mall has reserved many cheerful activities for children who will have access to a kids' area with arts and crafts, in addition to interactive games, including Pick the Dates from the Tree, Camel Buzz and a magnetic puzzle wall. Festivities will also include a calligraphy corner, a henna station, and a live cooking station serving traditional Gahwa and sweets like Chebab and Lugaymat.

Shopping fans are in for a real treat, too. By spending AED 200 at any store in the Mall until January 5th, 2025, shoppers stand an exclusive chance to win a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 2024.

When shopping on the First Floor, visitors can double their chances at winning in the raffle draw that will be held on January 6th, 2025, and they will be spoiled for choice during this Winter Sale season. With hundreds of retail shops by leading local and international brands, they can pick their favorite fashion items, perfumes, jewelry, watches, shoes, bags, electronics, decoration accents, furniture and more, all at reduced prices.

But, that's not all! On the 2nd of December, visitors will get to enjoy traditional Ayala performances and the highly anticipated fireworks at 8:00pm in celebration of the 53rd Eid Al Etihad.

Foodies, too, have their share at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall which offers a wide variety of flavors to meet all tastes. From ethnic dishes and delicious desserts to popular beverages, the Mall's restaurants and cafs promise to indulge taste buds.

Unforgettable moments and joyful celebrations await families and friends at Bawabat Al Sharq Mall. Join us in spreading smiles and crafting lifetime memories!