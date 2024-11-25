NHRC Vice-Chair Stresses Continuous Learning For Leaders In Digital Sphere

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) has concluded the second session of the International Academy for Women Leaders.

The event, held in collaboration with the Arab of National Human Rights Institutions, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the United Nations Department of and Peacebuilding Affairs (DPPA), and the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), was organised under the theme: Leadership in the Digital Era. In his speech, Vice-Chairman of NHRC, Dr. Mohammed bin Saif Al Kuwari, highlighted the unique challenges that digitisation poses for leaders, particularly women. He emphasised the necessity of staying informed about emerging technologies, especially for those tasked with developing strategies that leverage these innovations effectively.

Dr. Al Kuwari underscored that leadership and leadership behaviour are integral to human rights work, noting the significant impact of digital technologies on people's lives both positively and negatively. He explained that while digital advancements can enhance certain human rights, they also have the potential to enable a wide range of violations.

He further stated that the International Academy for Women Leaders, through this session, offered a meaningful response to these challenges by setting a new agenda for human rights leadership. The academy addressed how to manage risks and confront global challenges, with a focus on overcoming gaps and failures such as bullying, discrimination, hatred, misinformation, inefficiency, lack of innovation, weak participation, and insufficient transparency and accountability.

Dr. Al Kuwari expressed his belief in the critical importance of digital leadership amid contemporary human rights challenges. However, he cautioned about the potential negative consequences for human rights and the achievement of sustainable development goals. He stressed the importance of fostering continuous learning and development for leaders in the digital sphere, stating that this approach would strengthen successful change initiatives, align institutions with future technological trends, and address barriers preventing women from leading and shaping the future.

He also highlighted that the second session of the Women Leaders Academy reinforced and expanded NHRC's partnerships with entities such as UNDP, the Arab Organization for Electoral Management, GIZ, and the Arab Network of National Human Rights Institutions.

