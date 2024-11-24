Perseus Mining General Meeting Results

Perseus Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on 22 November 2024 at 3pm AWST. All six resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are set out on the next page.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.