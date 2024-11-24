Perseus Mining General Meeting Results
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Perth, Nov. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING RESULTS
Perseus mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus) wishes to release the results of its Annual General Meeting, held on 22 November 2024 at 3pm AWST. All six resolutions were decided on a poll and passed. In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA of the Corporations Act, details are set out on the next page.
This announcement was approved for release by Jeff Quartermaine, Managing Director and CEO.
