SBA Unveiled "Saudi Radio+"
11/24/2024 3:18:05 PM
The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) has unveiled“Saudi Radio+”, a new app that brings together a variety of Saudi radio stations and podcasts. This innovative app offers smartphone users a seamless listening experience.
With“Saudi Radio+”, listeners can easily access a broad range of Radio stations, tuning into live Audio and video streams. The app also allows users to revisit past content and interact with studios.
Beyond radio,“Saudi Radio+” features a comprehensive collection of podcasts, categorized for easy browsing. This allows users to discover content tailored to their interests.
The launch of“Saudi Radio+” aligns with SBA's commitment to enhancing communication with the public and providing diverse media content that caters to the needs of listeners in the digital era.
