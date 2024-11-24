SBA Unveiled“Saudi Radio+”

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Riyadh – Asdaf News:

The Saudi Broadcasting Authority (SBA) has unveiled“Saudi Radio+”, a new app that brings together a variety of Saudi stations and podcasts. This innovative app offers users a seamless listening experience.

With“Saudi Radio+”, listeners can easily access a broad range of stations, tuning into live and streams. The app also allows users to revisit past content and interact with studios.

Beyond radio,“Saudi Radio+” features a comprehensive collection of podcasts, categorized for easy browsing. This allows users to discover content tailored to their interests.

The launch of“Saudi Radio+” aligns with SBA's commitment to enhancing communication with the public and providing diverse media content that caters to the needs of listeners in the digital era.