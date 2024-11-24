Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari Re-Elected President Of Qatar Volleyball Association

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The General Assembly of the Qatar Volleyball Association (QVA) re-elected Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari as President of the QVA by acclamation for the 2024-2028 term.

This came during the QVA's General Assembly meeting, held Sunday at the headquarters of the Qatar Olympic Academy after the quorum was completed.

The new formation of the QVA's Board of Directors included an elite group of Qatari talents, namely Youssef Ahmed Kanoo, Saeed Salem Al Jamani, Mohammed Salem Al Kuwari, Ibrahim Mohammed Al Naama, and Saeed Juma Al Hitmi.

Amna Barakat Al Kuwari joined the Board of Directors to be one of the leaders who will contribute to advancing the development of Qatari women's sports, as she has a long record of efficiency and excellence, in a qualitative step that reflects the QVA's commitment to enabling female cadres to participate.

QVA President Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari emphasized that the next phase will witness intensive work to raise the game's level, starting with developing local competitions, raising the efficiency of national teams, and strengthening the infrastructure, all the way to achieving more international accomplishments that befit Qatar's sporting status.

The attendees praised the role of the QVA's General Assembly in the success of the electoral process, voicing their hope that the new formation of the Board of Directors would be the starting point for a new era full of successes for Qatari volleyball.



