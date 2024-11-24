ICC announces detention warrant for Netanyahu

(MENAFN) The International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague announced on Thursday that it has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant in connection with alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict. Hamas military leader Mohammed Deif is also named in a similar warrant. The ICC accuses Netanyahu and Gallant of using starvation as a method of warfare by deliberately depriving Gaza's civilian population of essential resources like food, water, and medicine, claiming there was "no obvious military necessity" for such actions. These acts are said to violate international law.

If Netanyahu or Gallant travel to any of the 123 countries that are signatories to the ICC’s Rome Statute, they could face arrest. The investigation also includes alleged crimes by Hamas during its October 7 attacks on Israel, with Deif accused of murder, torture, and hostage-taking. Israel disputes the charges, with the government rejecting the ICC’s jurisdiction and calling the actions politically motivated. Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and opposition leader Yair Lapid have condemned the warrants, while the U.S. and Russia also do not recognize the ICC.

In the U.S., incoming Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune has threatened sanctions against the ICC, aligning with earlier legislation passed in the House. The warrants follow a request by the ICC prosecutor in May regarding alleged crimes during Israel's military response to Hamas, and similar warrants were issued for Russian President Vladimir Putin and others last year.

