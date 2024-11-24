Algeria: Mr Attaf Receives Phone Call From Syrian Counterpart

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, received Saturday a phone call from the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Bassam Al-Sabbagh.

During this call, the two parties reviewed, in coordination and consultation, various issues related to the brotherly relations and cooperation between the two fraternal countries, as well as the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and in the Middle East region.

