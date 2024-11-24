Al Shaqab Racing's Al Dafnah Secures Victory On Debut

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shaqab Racing's homebred Al Dafnah made a stunning debut by winning the Local Thoroughbred Guineas at the 6th Al Rayyan Race Meeting at Al Uqda turf yesterday.

The 1400m contest for 3-year-olds saw the Jean de Mieulle-trained bay filly delivering an outstanding run under jockey Faleh Bughanaim, sweeping past her rivals in the final 200 meters to secure the win by half a length.

Following the race, Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi, QREC Racing Manager, presented the trophies to the winners.

Earlier, in the Thoroughbred Open Race for three-year-olds and over Taxiwala (IRE) claimed the victory for owner and trainer Osama Omer E Al Dafea.

Guided by jockey Faleh Bughanaim, the son of Holy Roman Emperor and It's True, dominated the 1200 metre race, winning by one and a half lengths.

In the third race of the day, Thoroughbred Handicap (75-95) also for over three-year-olds, Pearling Path (FR) secured a comfortable win for owner Mohammed Abdulhadi S Al Hajri.

Guided by Alberto Sanna and trained by Ibrahim Saeed Al Malki, the horse won the 1400-metre sprint by a length and a quarter.

The Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (4YOs, 2100m) was won by Tareq (FR). The son of AF AlBahar and Farlet De Pine secured the victory for Al Rufaa Racing with Sanna in the saddle. Trained by Jassim Ghazali, Tareq came on top by half a length.

The day's opening race saw Ghazali-trained Gulf Legend (FR) securing the win under Sanna. The Thoroughbred Maiden Plate race for three-year-olds, saw the bay gelding delivering a strong performance in the colours of Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Rashid A M Al Thani, winning by a length.