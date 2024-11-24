Finnair Cancels 300 Flights Amid Pilot Strike

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Helsinki: Finnish airline Finnair announced on Saturday the cancellation of around 300 flights on December 9 and 13, disrupting for 33,000 due to a pilot strike over stalled contract negotiations.

The Finnish Pilots' Association (FPA) has been in talks with the employers' organization Palta for three months, seeking to resolve disputes over working conditions outlined in a collective wage agreement.

Earlier this week, the FPA announced the negotiations had reached an impasse and declared partial work stoppages for the two December dates.

Finnair also cautioned that flights on surrounding days might face disruptions.

“It's disappointing that the Finnish Pilots' Association has chosen to strike rather than continue negotiations. This unfortunately disrupts the travel plans of thousands of customers during the busy pre-Christmas season,” the airline said in a statement.

